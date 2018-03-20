Hearing of Avenfield reference adjourned

Judge of Accountability Court Muhammad Bashir heard the case in Islamabad on Tuesday.Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz and (Retired) captain Safdar also appeared before the court.JIT Head Wajid Zia submitted his statement before the court and he was also cross examined by the defence lawyer.Earlier, hearing the NAB reference against former Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, the accountability court rejected a petition filed by President of National Bank of Pakistan Saeed Ahmad seeking dismissal of the reference.The court will indict the co-accused in the reference on 27th March. - APP

Story first published: 20th March 2018