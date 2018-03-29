‘Hard to believe Nawaz kept in dark on PM-CM meeting’

ISLAMABAD: Outspoken politician Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed has dismissed a claim by former prime minister Nawaz Sharif that he was kept uninformed about his successor’s meeting with Chief Justice Saqib Nisar.

“Shahid Khaqan Abbasi doesn’t have the political standing to meet the chief justice without Nawaz Sharif’s consent,” said Rasheed while speaking on SAMAA’s prime-time talk show ‘Nadeem Malik Live’. “Nawaz Sharif is trying hard to save himself from being convicted in corruption references. They have also tried to bribe NAB’s chairman Javed Iqbal.”

To a question, he said that there was no place for an NRO in the country as no intuition would want to put its integrity at stake.

The MNA from Rawalpindi said that he would propose names for caretaker prime minister if he was consulted. “The names which are already under consideration for the top slot cannot deliver and will prove to be worse than Najam Sethi,” he said.

The Awami Muslim League chairman further said that elections can be delayed due to delimitation. Commenting on the launch of a new political party in Balochistan, he said this was a positive development.

PPP’s Latif Khosa took a dig at Prime Minister Abbasi, saying that he was the same man who had been talking about throwing judicial verdicts in rubbish bins.

“Abbasi is a proxy prime minister whose only mission is to save Nawaz Sharif. But the chief justice has categorically stated he will act in accordance with the law and the constitution.

Khosa said that there was no truth in Nawaz Sharif’s statement that he was unaware of Abbasi’s meeting with the top judge.

Speaking on the show, PTI MNA Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that Abbasi’s move to meet the chief justice shows many in PML-N’s camp don’t agree with the narrative being built by Nawaz Sharif. “And it t seems Maryam Nawaz’s narrative is also subsiding,” he opined.

“I was not privy to the discussion between PM Abbasi and CJP. But as a political worker, I don’t see any reason for an NRO as time is over for such things,” Qureshi said.

Qureshi said that PM Abbasi’s statement about the Senate chairman had hurt the sentiments of people of Balochistan.

Home Minister Sarfraz Bugti said that the Supreme Court was subjected to ridicule by the ruling PML-N, adding that the court’s verdicts should be implemented in letter and spirit.

“I strongly condemn the prime minister’s remarks about Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani. There are many PML-N leaders who are known for making provocative statement, but this wasn’t expected from Prime Minister Abbasi.”

“The people of Balochistan will not allow anyone to ridicule our notables. We cannot use ever harsh statements. This accidental prime minister should retract his statements.” “They are showing their frustrations and small provinces know how to get their rights.”

Story first published: 29th March 2018