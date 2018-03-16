“I am ashamed and deeply disappointed,” said Jamil Kazmi. “I believe that such conversations between students and teachers – in any civilized society – are unacceptable.”Protests have erupted in the University of Karachi after a professor was accused of sexually harassing students and teachers.Boys in the class have said that they were repeatedly failed when they stood up against the KU professor.The University of Karachi has maintained that due process must be followed."An inquiry committee has been formed and I can't comment until they submit their report," said KU VC Ajmal Khan while talking to SAMAA.He said they could not condemn anyone until the charges were proven. Then, they would act according to law."The inquiry committee takes time," he said. "We will decide what has to be done next once the allegations are proven.""For a woman, the home, the classroom has to be safe," remarked long-time teacher Dr Huma Baqai. "It is a problem throughout our society."

Story first published: 16th March 2018