Hamdullah says JUI-F senators voted for PMLN-led alliance

March 13, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani administering oath to his newly elected deputy Saleem Mandiwala the at Parliament House on March 12.

 

ISLAMABAD: JUI-F’s Senator Hafiz Hamdullah clarifies that the party lawmakers had voted for PML-N-led ruling alliance in Monday’s elections for Senate chairman and deputy chairman.

“Nawaz Sharif has not named us in his speech. All our four Senators have voted for coalition partners,” he told SAMAA.

“We have been an ally of the ruling party for the last four and an half years. We have always kept our promises,” he said.

His clarification came shortly after Nawaz Sharif said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s caravan also had bowed down in Balochistan.

The PML-N suffered an embarrassing defeat on Monday when its candidate for Senate’s chairman, Raja Zafar ul Haq, was convincingly beaten by opposition-backed Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani.

Sanjrani secured 57 votes against 46 votes of Haq.


