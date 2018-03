PHOTO: FILE

A man killed his wife in Gujranwala as he suspected she “had made friends with people on the phone”

The man, identified as Haider, told the police he killed his wife, Saman, as she had made friends with people on her mobile phone. Police officials said Haider killed Saman at her parents’ house.

The couple had two children together.

Weird Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 31st March 2018