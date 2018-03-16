Govt working to promote knowledge based economy: Ahsan Iqbal

March 16, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
ISLAMABAD: Minister for Planning, Development Ahsan Iqbal said the government is working on vision 2025 to address the long term challenges and for the promotion of Knowledge based economy.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony of National Centre for Artificial Intelligence in Islamabad on Friday, he said that we are witnessing paradigm shift as pen literacy has been changed with computer literacy.

The Minister said the government is committed to empower the people of backward areas of the country to ensure their contribution towards development.

He said that now Pakistan is being recognized as an emerging economy by the word the community due to prudent economic policies of the government.

 

 


