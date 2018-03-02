Govt to conduct second Hajj balloting

March 2, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Pakistan
ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony will conduct another hajj balloting, if government won the case about 17 percent Hajj quota being heard by Islamabad High Court (IHC).

A spokesman of Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Friday said in a statement that the names of unsuccessful Government Hajj Scheme applicants would be included in the second hajj balloting if they opt to retain their deposited hajj dues in their respective Banks.

The unsuccessful pilgrims of first hajj balloting would not be included in the second hajj balloting if they opt to withdraw their deposited hajj dues from their respective banks.

Furhter information could be by contacting 051-9205696; 051-921568 051-9215681 and 051-9215682.

The ministry has already conducted balloting of 50 percent hajj quota. The balloting for remaining 17 percent quota had not been conducted as the case is subjudice.

Hajj Group Organisers had challenged the decision of the government to reduce their hajj quota from 40 percent to 33 percent this year. – APP


