Governor role abolished in Sindh public universities

March 9, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Pakistan
KARACHI: Sindh Assembly Friday adopted a controversial Sindh Universities & Institutes Laws (Amendment) Bill 2018 that sees an end to the governorâ€™s constitutional role inÂ  public universities of the province.

The controversial bill has brought to a close the role of governor in 23 public universities of the province including University of Karachi .

The bill was adopted amidst huge uproar by the members on the Opposition benches. The Opposition parties held the bill perilous for the province.

The bill, which amends the laws governing 23 public universities and two degree-awarding institutes of the province, authorizes the Chief Minister to have control over institutions of higher education.

Rejecting the bill, Opposition lawmakers also appealed to Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar to take suo motu notice of what they term as government’s bid to politicize education in the province.


Story first published: 9th March 2018

 

