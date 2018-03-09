Good news for chicken lovers as CJP gives clean chit to consumers

He said this while heading a three-member bench hearing a case regarding the sale of contaminated chicken at apex courtâ€™s Lahore Registry.Â Justice Manzoor Ahmad Malik and Justice Ijazul Ahsan are the other members of the bench.A test report on samples of white meat collected from different markets of Punjab cities was produced before the court. Amicus Curiae Salmlan Akram Raja told the bench that reports indicate that chicken is good for use, adding antibiotics are administered only when poultry is wounded.Voicing satisfaction over the reports, the CJP said it is good that white meat turned out to be fine for consumption and called upon the consumers to wash it before cooking it.Raja also presented some suggestions to improve hygiene of the chicken. CJ Nisar directed him to hand his suggestions to the secretary so that they may be finalized for implementation. â€“Samaa

Story first published: 9th March 2018