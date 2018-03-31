Gilgit landsliding: Death toll mounts to nine

March 31, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
Share on Facebook

GILGIT: District administration has recovered bodies of two more people who had gone missing due to Wednesdayâ€™s landsliding in Darel area of Gilgit-Baltistan.

The death rose to nine, officials said.

The bodies were recovered after rescue operation by district administration, Pakistan Army and Disaster Management Authority (GBDMA).

The dead were identified as Naseer Ahmad of Phogage village and Abu Zar of Samigal area.

Four excavators, one bulldozer, four drill machines and a metal detector was used in the operation at Diamer district.

At least seven people were killed and three others injured when their vehicle was hit by landsliding in the mountainous region.

Around 10 people were travelling in the vehicle to attend a religious gathering at a small town located in Gilgit Baltistan.

Northern Pakistan is prone to frequent landslides which claim a number of lives every year.


Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 31st March 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

Pakistan conducts successful test of SLCM Babur: ISPR

March 29, 2018 11:00 pm

Cricket matches will be held in other cities of Pakistan this year: DG ISPR

March 28, 2018 4:47 pm

DG ISPR Maj-Gen Asif Ghafoor responds to ‘Bajwa doctrine’ question

March 28, 2018 4:34 pm

Six die in Gilgit landslide

March 28, 2018 11:20 am

Pakistan to become South Asia’s industrial hub after CPEC completion: Ahsan

March 25, 2018 10:16 pm

March-past of armed, civil forces in Pakistan Day parade

March 23, 2018 11:39 am

 

Full Programs

Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 31 March 2018
Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 31 March 2018
Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 31 March 2018

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 31 March 2018

News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 30 March 2018

News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 30 March 2018

Khatra | SAMAA TV | 30 March 2018

Khatra | SAMAA TV | 30 March 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Roohan Ahmed

 

Most Read

 

Most Popular

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.