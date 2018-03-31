Gilgit landsliding: Death toll mounts to nine

GILGIT: District administration has recovered bodies of two more people who had gone missing due to Wednesdayâ€™s landsliding in Darel area of Gilgit-Baltistan.

The death rose to nine, officials said.

The bodies were recovered after rescue operation by district administration, Pakistan Army and Disaster Management Authority (GBDMA).

The dead were identified as Naseer Ahmad of Phogage village and Abu Zar of Samigal area.

Four excavators, one bulldozer, four drill machines and a metal detector was used in the operation at Diamer district.

At least seven people were killed and three others injured when their vehicle was hit by landsliding in the mountainous region.

Around 10 people were travelling in the vehicle to attend a religious gathering at a small town located in Gilgit Baltistan.

Northern Pakistan is prone to frequent landslides which claim a number of lives every year.

