General elections will be referendum on my disqualification: Nawaz

GUJRAT: Ousted Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif continued to target judiciary over his disqualification in Panama Papers case.

“Five persons crushed votes of the people under their feet. Will you accept all this?” Sharif questioned, launching a fresh diatribe against judges while party supporters in Gujrat.

He went on using expletives for judges and judicial verdicts.

“Senate tickets were cancelled due to my signatures, but you will have to see that which judges were appointed through these signatures. These signatures are on country’s nuclear program too.”

“All decisions against me are drove by revenge and anger,” the PML-N chief claimed.

Nawaz Sharif has said that he is ready for accountability, if any corruption charges are proven against him.

He said that the people have given their decision to keep fighting the war of prestige of vote. “My message has reached up to all hearts of Pakistanis and every corner of the country.”

He said that the upcoming general elections will be a referendum regarding his disqualification.

Addressing the gathering, PML-N leader, Maryam Nawaz said the party achieved ‘historic victory’ in Senate elections.

She said the name of Nawaz Sharif ‘is affixed with every development projects and no power can remove it’.

Maryam Nawaz urged PML-N workers to extend their support to Nawaz Sharif for ‘revival of sanctity of vote’. – Samaa/APP

Story first published: 4th March 2018