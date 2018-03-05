Furious elderly woman slams Waseem Akhtar

By: Samaa Web Desk

KARACHI: An elderly woman slammed Waseem Akhtar on Monday, referring to the mayor as an incompetent person.Â

"They will not be able to do anything," she said angrily, talking to reporters. "What leadership skills will these aloo, cholay walasÂ demonstrate?"

The woman said that nationalist politics did not exist at the time of Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto. Referring to MQM-P leaders, she said that they would keep on arguing among themselves for petty interests.

"They want to keep notes (money) while we keep on voting?" she said.