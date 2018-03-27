Funeral procession passes through sewage; Samaa receives footage

March 27, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
Footage of another funeral procession through a sewage-filled street came to the fore Tuesday a week after Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar took suo motu notice of a similar incident.

Samaa received the footage that shows funeral procession passing through a street flooded with sewerage in Zahidpura, Okara.

The footage shows a man carrying body of his child in his hands walking on raised sidewalks of the houses through a street that has sewerage water.

People in Okaraâ€™s suburb have to wade through effluent to reach the cemetery in order to bury their dead.

On March 20, the CJP had taken notice of a viral photograph on social media from Street-9 of Zahidpura, a suburb of Okara.

The Supreme Court issued notices to two lawmakers and chairman municipal committee hailing from the area and ordered the area to be cleaned.

The suo moto case will be heard Thursday.

The photograph shows four men walking into sewerage water with a body on their shoulders; while others walk sideways in an attempt to avoid getting their feet dirty.
