Four years on, Hyderabad ‘safe city project’ remains incomplete

March 27, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
Reported by: Naveed Rajput

HYDERABAD: Only five CCTV cameras have been installed across various areas of the city as part of the Hyderabad safe city project. As a result, criminals in the city continue to carry out nefarious activities with impunity.Â 

It has been four years since Sindh Police announced the project, according to which more than one hundred cameras had to be installed in various areas of the city.

However, only five cameras have been installed as the project has been delayed since the contractor left midway.

"Had CCTV cameras been installed in the city, the crime rate would have been dropped and various incidents wouldn't have taken place," said one citizen. "Criminals are roaming about freely in the city."

A police official spoke to SAMAA TV and said that until every lacuna was addressed, the project could not be completed.

"We're experimenting with it and when it turns out to be successful, we will go ahead with it," she said.
Story first published: 27th March 2018

 

