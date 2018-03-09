Fought America’s war in the name of jihad: Asif

March 9, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Pakistan
ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif said that Pakistan fought America’s war in the name of jihad.

He was speaking in the National Assembly on Friday.

He said millions of people lost their lives in America’s war for supremacy. “We will not become proxy of the United States,” he said.

He added that Pakistan will not protect US or any country’s interests.

Asif said that our own rulers have been the enemy’s helpers.

Asif added that no country is willing to listen to each other.

He added that Pakistan did not take part in the Yemen war.

The foreign minister said that he knew what is going on at the Working Boundary.

“We know who are our enemies,” Asif said.

He said that Islamic State aka Daesh have not been uprooted. “They are operating in Afghanistan,” he said.


