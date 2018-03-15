Former Bradford Lord Mayor Naveeda Ikram acquitted of charges

March 15, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
LONDON: Britainâ€™s first Muslim woman to become the Lord Mayor, Naveeda Ikram, has been absolved by the Court of Appeal of all charges of taking undue advantage of her public office.

Naveeda, who was a councillor from 2004 and Lord Mayor in 2011/12, faced the charges of lobbying to win contracts for a company run by one of her friends- Nexus Assist Ltd. However, she denied them in 2015.

Talking to Samaa, Naveeda Ikram, former Lord Mayor of Bradford, expressed pleasure to have been exonerated of all the unfounded allegations.

She was accused of giving "financial support" to the company's boss, Ali Arshad.

The former Bradford Lord Mayor denied any wrong-doing, saying she never lobbied contracts for Nexus, as she had no financial interest in the company.

Ikram also asserted she did not abuse the public's trust in her.

According to The Yorkshire Post, the case against her was thrown out last year at Leeds Crown Court by Judge Geoffrey Marson QC, who said she had "no case to answer".

Clearing her of the charges today, Lord Justice Treacy announced that there was "no sustainable evidence" against her of undue use of her power while in office.
Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 15th March 2018

 

