Foreign Office rejects reports of clashes between Pak-Afghan forces

March 28, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
KARACHI: Foreign Office spokesperson on Wednesday categorically rejected the media reports regarding the alleged clashes between Pakistan and Afghan forces, Radio Pakistan reported.

In a tweet, Pakistan’s Embassy in Kabul said a news item published in Afghan media regarding the clashes between Pakistan and Afghan forces is false.

The embassy said no incident of Pakistan forces crossing over Afghanistan had taken place.

“Pakistan respects the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Afghanistan,” the tweet added.


