Foreign Office rejects reports of clashes between Pak-Afghan forces

KARACHI: Foreign Office spokesperson on Wednesday categorically rejected the media reports regarding the alleged clashes between Pakistan and Afghan forces, Radio Pakistan reported.

In a tweet, Pakistan’s Embassy in Kabul said a news item published in Afghan media regarding the clashes between Pakistan and Afghan forces is false.

The embassy said no incident of Pakistan forces crossing over Afghanistan had taken place.

The news published in 1TV News on 27 March 2018 regarding the clashes taken place btwn Pakistani and Afghan forces are false, nor was there any incident of Pakistanis forces crossing over to Afghanistan. Pakistan respects the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Afghanistan. — PakEmbKabul (@PakEmbKabul) March 27, 2018

“Pakistan respects the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Afghanistan,” the tweet added.

Story first published: 28th March 2018