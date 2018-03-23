Flag lowering ceremony held at Wagah border

LAHORE: An impressive flag lowering ceremony has been held at Wagah border land crossing on Friday, which was witnessed by a sizeable number of people.

People from all walks of life visited the Wagah border to attend the ceremony and express love with their motherland.

The air echoed with the slogans of ‘Allahu Akbar’ ‘Ya Rasool Allah (PBUH)’ ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ and ‘Jevay Jevay Pakistan’.

Most of the people especially children were dressed in green and white coloured clothes in accordance with the celebrations of the 78th Resolution Day of Pakistan.

They were also carrying national flags and placards inscribed with slogans in favour of Pakistan.

Story first published: 23rd March 2018