Five days, five targeted attacks in Quetta

March 8, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Pakistan
Reporting by Zainuddin

Five targeted attacks took place in Quetta during the past five days.

Unidentified men shot dead a man Thursday morning, leaving another injured. Police said the two men were targeted in a farm near Hazara Town.

Two police officers killed in Quetta terrorist attack

Six targeted attacks happened in Quetta during the last 10 days. In total, seven people have been killed in this period. Five of the deceased were law enforcement personnel.

More than 20 people, including police and FC men, have been killed in attacks since January 1.

Writing by Minerwa Tahir


