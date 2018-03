RAWALPINDI: Frontier Corps (FC) Balochistan on Sunday recovered weapons and explosives in operations in Balochistan.

According to a statement, FC Balochistan conducted intelligence based operations (IBOs) in Dera Bugti Khan on terrorists’ suspected hideouts.

Weapons and explosives including RPG rockets, mines, detonators were recovered, the statement read.

The operations were carried out as part of the ongoing operation Radd-ul-Fasaad. – APP

Story first published: 4th March 2018