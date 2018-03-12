Fazal turns down PPP, says JUI-F senators will vote for PML-N

Reported by: Zulqarnain Iqbal

ISLAMABAD: A PPP delegation failed in its attempt to woo JUI-F senators just hours before the election for Senate chairman, on Monday.Â

“JUI-F is an ally of PML-N hence it is principally bound by decisions of the coalition,” said the party’s spokesperson.

The announcement was made following a meeting between a PPP delegation and JUI-F chief Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman. The PPP delegation tried to convince Fazal to get his partyâ€™s senators to vote for the oppositionâ€™s candidate but to no avail.

PML-N and its allies have finalized the name of Raja Zafarul Haq for the Senate chairmanship.

PTI and the PPP are on the same page as Imran Khan has repeatedly vowed to support any candidate from Balochistan. Sadiq Sanjrani is an independent from the province.

