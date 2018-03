Farooq Sattar restored as MQM-P Convener as ECP ruling put on hold

Islamabad High Court suspended the Election Commission of Pakistan’s verdict of removing Dr. Farooq Sattar as convener of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan.

Hearing a petition filed by Farooq Sattar, the high court issued stay order against the ECP ruling till April 11 and summoned response from the litigants.

Farooq Sattar’s counsel Babar Sattar filed the petition challenging the ECP’s ruling yesterday.

The ECP voided Dr. Farooq Sattar’s convenership while hearing the pleas filed by Kanwar Naveed Jameel and Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui of MQM’s Bahadurabad Group. The ECP also annulled the intra-party elections of the PIB Group as well.

The MQM-P is beset with internal strife for the party’s control as the two factions –Bahadurabad and PIB Group- resorted to the ECP against each other.

Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 29th March 2018