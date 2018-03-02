Farooq Sattar announces support for PML-N candidate on technocrat seat

March 2, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Pakistan
Be the first to comment!

ISLAMABAD: MQM-P Convener Dr Farooq Sattar threw his weight behind PML-N’s candidate for the technocrat seat one day ahead of the senate elections.Â 

With only one day left in the senate elections, the ruling party has stepped up its efforts to increase contact with other parties and candidates in an attempt to secure the majority of the senate seats that are up for grabs.

A PML-N delegation met with representatives of MQM-P at the Parliament Lodges. After the meeting, Dr Farooq SattarÂ  announced support for PML-N’s candidate for the technocrat seat.

“We will support an independent candidate for the senate election,” he said. “Who knows, Mushahid Hussain will join our party after becoming senator?”

Sattar said that the outcome of senate elections should not be influenced by money. He said whether it be Mushahid Hussain or Mushahidullah, both were political workers.


Email This Post

Story first published: 2nd March 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

PML-N to garner more support if votes are not respected: Nawaz

March 5, 2018 10:10 am

Three to four wet spells likely in March

March 4, 2018 5:17 pm

Video: Imran Khan criticizes government over privatizing institutions

March 4, 2018 4:10 pm

PPP hoping to install its chairman in Senate

March 4, 2018 4:08 pm

PTI announces date of rallies across Pakistan

March 4, 2018 3:30 pm

Sale of Chinese salt banned in Pakistan

March 4, 2018 3:09 pm

 

Full Programs

News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 04 March 2018
News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 04 March 2018
Court Number 5 | SAMAA TV | 04 March 2018

Court Number 5 | SAMAA TV | 04 March 2018

Sports Action | Samaa TV | 04 March 2018

Sports Action | Samaa TV | 04 March 2018

Hum Log | SAMAA TV | 04 March 2018

Hum Log | SAMAA TV | 04 March 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Blogs

 

By: Zara Maqbool

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Gulrukh Tausif

 

Most Read

 

Most Popular

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.