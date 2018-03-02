Farooq Sattar announces support for PML-N candidate on technocrat seat

ISLAMABAD: MQM-P Convener Dr Farooq Sattar threw his weight behind PML-N’s candidate for the technocrat seat one day ahead of the senate elections.Â

With only one day left in the senate elections, the ruling party has stepped up its efforts to increase contact with other parties and candidates in an attempt to secure the majority of the senate seats that are up for grabs.

A PML-N delegation met with representatives of MQM-P at the Parliament Lodges. After the meeting, Dr Farooq SattarÂ announced support for PML-N’s candidate for the technocrat seat.

“We will support an independent candidate for the senate election,” he said. “Who knows, Mushahid Hussain will join our party after becoming senator?”

Sattar said that the outcome of senate elections should not be influenced by money. He said whether it be Mushahid Hussain or Mushahidullah, both were political workers.

