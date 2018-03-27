Fake policeman arrested from Karachi

March 27, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
Share on Facebook




KARACHI: A fake policeman in Karachi was arrested on charges of taking money from the public in order to get their National Identity Card made.

Suspect Adnan Kareem used to collect a sum of Rs. 10,000/- from each person who wanted to get their identity card made.

He used to get his personal work done from Nadra officers by declaring himself a police officer.

He has looted over 100 people.

Fake cards of citizens police and media organizations were also recovered from Kareem.

A person named Abdul Haq filed the case against him.
Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 27th March 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

Guidelines for PSL 2018 final in Karachi

March 20, 2018 2:17 pm

Ban enforced on water bottles, selfie sticks for PSL eliminators

March 20, 2018 11:59 am

Nadra chief in action; more employees suspended

March 14, 2018 10:10 pm

China’s ‘super rich’ legislators get richer

March 2, 2018 9:16 am

NADRA, passport depts directed to assist expats on urgent basis

March 1, 2018 10:51 am

Policeman arrested over allegedly raping woman in KP

February 18, 2018 1:46 pm

 

Full Programs

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 26 March 2018
Awaz | SAMAA TV | 26 March 2018
Khara Sach |â€¬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |â€¬ 26 March 2018

Khara Sach |â€¬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |â€¬ 26 March 2018

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 26 March 2018

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 26 March 2018

Crime Scene | Samaa TV | 26 March 2018

Crime Scene | Samaa TV | 26 March 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Raza Haidery

By: Zara Maqbool

 

Most Read

 

Most Popular

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.