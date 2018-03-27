Suspect Adnan Kareem used to collect a sum of Rs. 10,000/- from each person who wanted to get their identity card made.He used to get his personal work done from Nadra officers by declaring himself a police officer.He has looted over 100 people.Fake cards of citizens police and media organizations were also recovered from Kareem.A person named Abdul Haq filed the case against him.

Story first published: 27th March 2018