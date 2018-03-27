KARACHI: A fake policeman in Karachi was arrested on charges of taking money from the public in order to get their National Identity Card made.
Suspect Adnan Kareem used to collect a sum of Rs. 10,000/- from each person who wanted to get their identity card made.
He used to get his personal work done from Nadra officers by declaring himself a police officer.
He has looted over 100 people.
Fake cards of citizens police and media organizations were also recovered from Kareem.
A person named Abdul Haq filed the case against him.
