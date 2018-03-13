Fake doctor arrested from Jinnah Hospital’s gynae ward

According to details, Ayesha was serving as a doctor at Jinnah Hospital's gynae ward for the past one year. Police took action against the fake doctor after hospital administration complained about her.Ayesha was taken into custody by police officials and presented before a court.Â The suspect was sent on judicial remand to jail till March 26.The administration of Jinnah Hospital have expressed suspicions that Ayesha may also be involved in kidnapping of infants and fake operations.

Story first published: 13th March 2018