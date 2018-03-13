Fake doctor arrested from Jinnah Hospital’s gynae ward

March 13, 2018
Samaa Web Desk




Report by Mohammad Ashhad

KARACHI: Police arrested a fake female doctor from Jinnah Hospital's gynae ward on Tuesday.Â 

According to details, Ayesha was serving as a doctor at Jinnah Hospital's gynae ward for the past one year. Police took action against the fake doctor after hospital administration complained about her.

Ayesha was taken into custody by police officials and presented before a court.Â The suspect was sent on judicial remand to jail till March 26.

The administration of Jinnah Hospital have expressed suspicions that Ayesha may also be involved in kidnapping of infants and fake operations.
