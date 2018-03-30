Faisalabad university student murder: postmortem confirms rape

March 30, 2018
Yousaf Rehman Cheema
The postmortem of the Faisalabad university student has confirmed rape

The 25-year-old woman, Abida Ahmed, was a student of MA in English at Faisalabad Government College University. She went missing four days ago when she left for the university. Her body was fished out of a stream on Wednesday, after which police registered a case and started investigations. According to the autopsy report, the body bore marks of torture.

Ahmed’s family blamed the police for her death. Her brother said that when she went missing four days ago, they requested the police to register a case. “They refused and said that if you find her, do inform us.”

Fear has gripped Faisalabad as 26 bodies have been found in the past three months. Residents of the city protested after Ahmed’s murder.


30th March 2018

 

