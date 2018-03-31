Faisalabad school uses Sharif’s political slogan to teach respect

March 31, 2018
Shahnaz Mehmood
By Shahnaz Mahmood

FAISALABAD: A government-run primary school in Faisalabad has come up with a unique but controversial idea to teach students how to respect teachers.

“Respect your teachers because one who doesn’t respect them has to roam around asking people “mujhe kyun nikala” (why was I ousted?),” reads the school gate painted green.



“Mujha kyun nikala”’ is a political slogan being used by former prime minister Nawaz Sharif ever since his ouster by the Supreme Court of Pakistan in the Panama Papers case.

The girls primary school is located in Chak Jhumra town of Faisalabad.

According to reports, the school was whitewashed two weeks ago, but it was not clear who was behind the idea to have Mr. Sharif’s slogan written on its gate.
Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 31st March 2018

 

