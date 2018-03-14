Raiwind: Seven killed in blast near police check post

March 14, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
Share on Facebook




LAHORE: Seven people were martyred and more than 20 others injured when a blast targeted police near Lahore, Samaa reported Wednesday.

Four policemen are among the deceased, according to DIG Operations Haider Ashraf.Â The blast occurred near a police check post, he said, adding that police was the target.

Rescue teams rushed to the scene and shifted the injured to Jinnah and General Hospitals.

Raiwind serves as the headquarters of Tablighi Jamaat and hosts the annual Raiwind Markaz Ijtema.

Police were deployed in the area to provide security to a congregation of the religious group.

Reuters adds:

Jam Sajjad Hussain, spokesman of a state-run rescue service, told Reuters that his officials had taken seven dead bodies toÂ hospitals.

Deputy Inspector General of police Haider Ashraf said the bomb exploded when the police were changing guards at theÂ checkpoint just outside an annual religious congregation, where nearly 80,000 people were in attendance.

"I can at the moment say that police was the target," he said.

No claim of responsibility was immediately made.
Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 14th March 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

Four security personnel martyred in Quetta suicide blast

February 28, 2018 8:13 pm

Nawaz’s joke during meeting sends PML-N leaders into hysterics

February 22, 2018 3:38 pm

Seven people injured due to gas pipeline explosion in Karachi

February 22, 2018 4:52 am

FC Balochistan clears cracker explosion site on Railway track

January 31, 2018 7:23 am

Kurram Agency blast leaves six dead

January 30, 2018 11:25 am

Child dies in Hyderabad bomb blast

January 29, 2018 7:30 pm

 

Full Programs

Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 14 March 2018
Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 14 March 2018
Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 14 Mar 2018

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 14 Mar 2018

Khara Sach |â€¬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |â€¬ 13 March 2018

Khara Sach |â€¬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |â€¬ 13 March 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 13 March 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 13 March 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Blogs

 

By: Zara Maqbool

By: Samaa Web Desk

 

Most Read

 

Most Popular

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.