Raiwind: Seven killed in blast near police check post

Four policemen are among the deceased, according to DIG Operations Haider Ashraf.Â The blast occurred near a police check post, he said, adding that police was the target.Rescue teams rushed to the scene and shifted the injured to Jinnah and General Hospitals.Raiwind serves as the headquarters of Tablighi Jamaat and hosts the annual Raiwind Markaz Ijtema.Police were deployed in the area to provide security to a congregation of the religious group.Jam Sajjad Hussain, spokesman of a state-run rescue service, told Reuters that his officials had taken seven dead bodies toÂ hospitals.Deputy Inspector General of police Haider Ashraf said the bomb exploded when the police were changing guards at theÂ checkpoint just outside an annual religious congregation, where nearly 80,000 people were in attendance."I can at the moment say that police was the target," he said.No claim of responsibility was immediately made.

Story first published: 14th March 2018