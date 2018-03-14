Everyone bowed down on ‘Sanjarani Darbar’, laments Nawaz Sharif



ISLAMABAD: Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif expressed strong disapproval against the Opposition leaders for bending their heads on what he termed as ‘Darbar’- an indirect reference to PPP leader Asif Ali Zardari.

In an informal chat with media, he said, “What was the reason that people from Bani Gala lay in prostration at the ‘Darbar’. Karachi people also bent their heads on the same ‘Darbar’ of Sanjrani?”

Sadiq Sanjrani has been elected as the Senate chairman on March 10. His name was proposed by Pakistan People’s Party (PPP).

Nawaz Sharif raised the question, “What was the reason that everyone bowed down there like a GPS?” He underscored the need for that reason to come to the fore.

“What can we do if 2018 general elections will be managed like the Senate election?” wondered Nawaz Sharif.

However, he himself came with the answer saying the interim government cannot do anything extra- constitutional as the world has progressed a lot.

The PML-N leader appeared before Accountability Court Islamabad in corruption references along with Maryam Nawaz.

Story first published: 14th March 2018