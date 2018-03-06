Estranged MPA of MQM-P decides to join PPP

According to our correspondent, Heer Soho has decided to part ways with MQM-P following grouping in the party over Kamran Tessoriâ€™s nomination for Senate seat.The female MPA, who was elected from district Thatta in 2013 general elections, will reveal reason behind her decision in a press conference soon, reports said.Source said the estranged lawmaker voted for PPP candidates in the March 3 Senate elections. â€“ Samaa

Story first published: 6th March 2018