Estranged MPA of MQM-P decides to join PPP

March 6, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Pakistan
KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistanâ€™s estranged MPA, Heer Soho, has reportedly decided to join PPP.

According to our correspondent, Heer Soho has decided to part ways with MQM-P following grouping in the party over Kamran Tessoriâ€™s nomination for Senate seat.

The female MPA, who was elected from district Thatta in 2013 general elections, will reveal reason behind her decision in a press conference soon, reports said.

Source said the estranged lawmaker voted for PPP candidates in the March 3 Senate elections. â€“ Samaa
