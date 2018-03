Estranged MPA of MQM-P decides to join PPP

According to our correspondent, Heer Soho has decided to part ways with MQM-P following grouping in the party over Kamran Tessori’s nomination for Senate seat.The female MPA, who was elected from district Thatta in 2013 general elections, will reveal reason behind her decision in a press conference soon, reports said.Source said the estranged lawmaker voted for PPP candidates in the March 3 Senate elections. – Samaa

Story first published: 6th March 2018