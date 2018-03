ISLAMABAD: The per unit power cost has been brought down by Rs 2.28 for a month

National Electric Power Regulatory Authority stated that the power tariffs have been revised due to fuel adjustment.

Consumers will get a relief of Rs 15 billion by the cost reduction, according to Nepra.

The revised rates will not be applicable on K-Electric customers and people consuming electricity less than 300 units.

Story first published: 30th March 2018