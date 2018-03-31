Ecstatic Malala shares pictures of family, homeland on Twitter

March 31, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
Share on Facebook

PHOTO: TWITTER

Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai tweeted pictures of her homeland, Swat, and her family

She reached Swat, her hometown, six years after being shot by Taliban gunmen amid heavy security. She was flown to Mingora onboard a helicopter. She burst into tears as she arrived at her native house.

“The most beautiful place on earth to me. #SwatValley #Pakistan,” she wrote with pictures of the valley.

She captioned her family picture saying: “So much joy seeing my family home, visiting friends and putting my feet on this soil again. #Home #Pakistan”.


Published in Pakistan, Social Buzz

Story first published: 31st March 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

Sabir Nazar’s take on the hate campaign targeting Malala

March 31, 2018 2:07 pm

Malala arrives in Swat after six years

March 31, 2018 9:40 am

Islam taught me the importance of education: Malala

March 31, 2018 1:00 am

PM expresses joy over Malala’s homecoming

March 29, 2018 3:29 pm

Details of Malala’s Pakistan visit not being disclosed owing to security reasons: FO

March 29, 2018 12:02 pm

Malala Yousafzai returns to Pakistan after six years

March 29, 2018 3:13 am

 

Full Programs

Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 31 March 2018
Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 31 March 2018
Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 31 March 2018

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 31 March 2018

News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 30 March 2018

News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 30 March 2018

Khatra | SAMAA TV | 30 March 2018

Khatra | SAMAA TV | 30 March 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Roohan Ahmed

 

Most Read

 

Most Popular

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.