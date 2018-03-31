Ecstatic Malala shares pictures of family, homeland on Twitter

PHOTO: TWITTER

Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai tweeted pictures of her homeland, Swat, and her family

She reached Swat, her hometown, six years after being shot by Taliban gunmen amid heavy security. She was flown to Mingora onboard a helicopter. She burst into tears as she arrived at her native house.

“The most beautiful place on earth to me. #SwatValley #Pakistan,” she wrote with pictures of the valley.

She captioned her family picture saying: “So much joy seeing my family home, visiting friends and putting my feet on this soil again. #Home #Pakistan”.

So much joy seeing my family home, visiting friends and putting my feet on this soil again. #Home #Pakistan pic.twitter.com/B8VN5Odd27 — Malala (@Malala) March 31, 2018

Story first published: 31st March 2018