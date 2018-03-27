ECP’s decision was a ‘managed’ one: Farooq Sattar

March 27, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
Share on Facebook

KARACHI: Dr Farooq Sattar said on Tuesday that the decision given by the ECP pertaining to intra-party elections was a ‘managed’ one.Â 

Sattar describes ECP’s decision as a ‘managed one’

Speaking to Shahzad Iqbal during SAMAA TV’s showÂ Awaz,Â Dr Farooq Sattar said that he would tell his supporters who was behind the ECP’s decision when the time was right.

“At first I had used the word ‘engineered’ politics at the time of the PSP-MQM merger. Now I’m using the word ‘managed’ for a reason,” he said.

Dr Farooq Sattar said that MQM-P was the property of the public. He said that a ‘minus 2 formula’ was being implemented since he was the only one after Altaf Hussain who could unite the party.

Farooq Sattar on conspiracies and minus 2 formula

“Everyone had formed a consensus regarding my name as the chief of the party after Altaf Hussain,” he said. “Now, the minus 2 formula is being implemented so that Karachi’s votebank gets divided.”

The former MQM-P convener claimed that a conspiracy was in the works against his party to facilitate rival political entities.

“It is a conspiracy to ensure that PSP, PTI and PPP secure seats in areas where MQM-P would have won,” he said.

Dr Farooq Sattar said that he enjoyed the confidence of MQM supporters as he had always stayed clear of corruption allegations.

“My political struggle spanning 35 years is for my supporters to see,” he said.

He said that all options were on the table for him. Dr Farooq Sattar stated that the party had decided to challenge the decision legally and politically as well.

Farooq Sattar on Kamran Tessori and Farogh Naseem

In response to a question, Dr Farooq Sattar said that Kamran Tessori was not the bone of contention between MQM’s two factions.

“The problem is about every single person that I elect,” he said.

He said that Farogh Naseem had a role to play in the crisis as well. He claimed that Naseem never spoke on political matters when Altaf Hussain was heading the party.

“Now Farogh Naseem is taking an active part in political affairs of the party,” he said.

Farooq Sattar claims he’s being invited to join PPP, PTI

Dr Farooq Sattar disclosed that he was receiving offers from rival political parties PPP and PTI to join their fold.

“I will not leave MQM and join another party,” he said.


Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 27th March 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

Judiciary to continue working without any fear or pressure: CJ

March 27, 2018 11:33 pm

Karachiites suffer as Green Line project hits a snag

March 27, 2018 10:44 pm

Will take back kite along with its string: Farooq Sattar

March 27, 2018 9:30 pm

PM Abbasi meets CJP at Supreme Court

March 27, 2018 9:24 pm

Four years on, Hyderabad ‘safe city project’ remains incomplete

March 27, 2018 9:04 pm

MQM’s PIB faction advises Farooq Sattar to form new party

March 27, 2018 8:32 pm

 

Full Programs

7 Se 8 |â€¬ SAMAA TV | 27 March 2018
7 Se 8 |â€¬ SAMAA TV | 27 March 2018
Crime Scene | Samaa TV | 27 March 2018

Crime Scene | Samaa TV | 27 March 2018

Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 27 March 2018

Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 27 March 2018

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 27 March 2018

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 27 March 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Raza Haidery

By: Zara Maqbool

 

Most Read

 

Most Popular

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.