ECP’s decision was a ‘managed’ one: Farooq Sattar

KARACHI: Dr Farooq Sattar said on Tuesday that the decision given by the ECP pertaining to intra-party elections was a ‘managed’ one.Â

Sattar describes ECP’s decision as a ‘managed one’

Speaking to Shahzad Iqbal during SAMAA TV’s showÂ Awaz,Â Dr Farooq Sattar said that he would tell his supporters who was behind the ECP’s decision when the time was right.

“At first I had used the word ‘engineered’ politics at the time of the PSP-MQM merger. Now I’m using the word ‘managed’ for a reason,” he said.

Dr Farooq Sattar said that MQM-P was the property of the public. He said that a ‘minus 2 formula’ was being implemented since he was the only one after Altaf Hussain who could unite the party.

Farooq Sattar on conspiracies and minus 2 formula

“Everyone had formed a consensus regarding my name as the chief of the party after Altaf Hussain,” he said. “Now, the minus 2 formula is being implemented so that Karachi’s votebank gets divided.”

The former MQM-P convener claimed that a conspiracy was in the works against his party to facilitate rival political entities.

“It is a conspiracy to ensure that PSP, PTI and PPP secure seats in areas where MQM-P would have won,” he said.

Dr Farooq Sattar said that he enjoyed the confidence of MQM supporters as he had always stayed clear of corruption allegations.

“My political struggle spanning 35 years is for my supporters to see,” he said.

He said that all options were on the table for him. Dr Farooq Sattar stated that the party had decided to challenge the decision legally and politically as well.

Farooq Sattar on Kamran Tessori and Farogh Naseem

In response to a question, Dr Farooq Sattar said that Kamran Tessori was not the bone of contention between MQM’s two factions.

“The problem is about every single person that I elect,” he said.

He said that Farogh Naseem had a role to play in the crisis as well. He claimed that Naseem never spoke on political matters when Altaf Hussain was heading the party.

“Now Farogh Naseem is taking an active part in political affairs of the party,” he said.

Farooq Sattar claims he’s being invited to join PPP, PTI

Dr Farooq Sattar disclosed that he was receiving offers from rival political parties PPP and PTI to join their fold.

“I will not leave MQM and join another party,” he said.

Story first published: 27th March 2018