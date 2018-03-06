ECP takes notice of Senate vote â€˜purchaseâ€™

ISLAMABAD: Taking notice of â€˜horse-tradingâ€™ in recent Senate elections, the Election Commission of Pakistan has summoned politicians who blamed their opponents for doling out millions in purchase of vote for the Parliamentâ€™s Upper House.

According to our correspondent, a high-level panel of the ECP is going to thoroughly investigate all â€˜horse-tradingâ€™ allegations levelled by different political parties.

The commission has ordered several politicians to appear before it on March 14 along with evidences, as the ECP seems to be in a mood to crackdown on â€˜conscience sellersâ€™.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has claimed that PPP won two seats from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa through horse-trading.

PTI Spokesman Fawad Chaudhry told media persons today that some 16 PTI MPAs are believed to be involved in selling their â€˜consciencesâ€™.

Interestingly, a former PTI provincial minister Ziaullah Afridi has accused KP Chief Minister Pervez Khattak of â€˜horse-tradingâ€™.

PPP is also being blamed for â€˜horse tradingâ€™ in Sindh and Balochistan.

On the other hand, some Senators-elect have come on the Supreme Court radar for holding dual nationality.

On Monday, the apex court ordered ECP to suspend notification announcing victory of four individuals in Saturdayâ€™s Senate elections for possessing dual nationalities.

While hearing a case pertaining to dual citizenship of judges and civil servants, Chief Justice Saqib Nisar ordered to suspend the notification after the attorney general informed it that four senators, namely, Sadia Abassi, Haroon Akhtar, Nuzhat Siddiqui and Chaudhry Sarwar hold dual nationality. – Samaa


