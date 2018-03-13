ECP reserves verdict in MQM-P convenership case

March 13, 2018
Roohan Ahmed
ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan on Tuesday reserved its verdict in Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan convenership case.

During the hearing, Khalid Maqbool Siddiquiâ€™s lawyer Barrister Farogh Nasim told the ECP that MQM-P had sidelined its founder.Â He said the party wants to resolve every issue in the light of partyâ€™s constitution.

Dr Farooq Sattarâ€™s counsel Babar Sattar challenged the ECPâ€™s authority, saying that the Elections Act and the constitution donâ€™t allow the commission to interfere in intra-party affairs.

Speaking to SAMAA after the hearing, MQM-Bahadurabad faction leader Aamir Khan said his group is ready to sit with Dr Farooq Sattar to resolve the issue amicably.

Ali Raza Abidi, the MQM-P MNA from the PIB camp, said Dr Farooq Sattar doesnâ€™t want any divide within the party.
