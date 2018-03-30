ECP receives 217 objections on delimitation

March 30, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
ISLAMABAD: Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has said that the process of accepting objections on delimitation will continue till April 24.

These objections will be submitted before the commission under the law, according to the commission.

The ECP has received 217 objections on delimitation of the constituencies included 115 objections from Punjab and Islamabad, 70 from Sindh, eight from Balochistan and 24 from FATA and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

It has established a facilitation centre at ECP Secretariat for submission of objections and facilitating the people regarding the initial delimitation of national and provincial assemblies.

According to the ECP, five teams have been constituted to receive objections pertaining to all four provinces, federation and FATA in the office hours.

It said that the commission has also launched the details of objections on proposed delimitation of the constituencies 2018 along with proposed maps by the petitioners on its website for public convenience and transparency.

This facility will be helpful to all stakeholders to understand and get information about current status and ongoing activities regarding delimitation of constituencies. – APP


