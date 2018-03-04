ECP posts incorrect number of seats, parliamentarians

March 4, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Pakistan
ISLAMABAD: Election Commission mentioned incorrect number of seats in provincial and National assemblies on their website.

According to details, ECP mentioned 363 seats in the National Assembly instead of 342 seats.

The general seats were increased to 276 from 272.

There was a mistake in the number of parliamentarians in provincial assemblies.

The number of seats in FATA was raised to 15 from 12 due to the mistake by the commission on their website.

The number of the seats in the Punjab Assembly was mentioned 496 instead 371 due to the gaffe by election commission.

The number of seats in Sindh Assembly was increased to 171 seats from 168 seats due to the mistake on the website.

The number of parliamentarians in Balochistan Assembly.


News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 04 March 2018
Court Number 5 | SAMAA TV | 04 March 2018

Sports Action | Samaa TV | 04 March 2018

Hum Log | SAMAA TV | 04 March 2018

