ISLAMABAD: The notification of victorious candidates in Senate election 2018 was issued on Friday.

The Election Commission of Pakistan has issued the notification of 47 victorious senators.

The commission did not issue the notification of five winners.

The notification was issued after ECP released the details regarding the expenses of Senate elections.

Fifty-two senators were elected from across Pakistan on 3rd March 2017.

Story first published: 9th March 2018