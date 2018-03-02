ECP bans mobile phones in Senate elections

ISLAMABAD: Parliamentarians will not be allowed to being their mobile phones during the Senate elections on Saturday .

ECP announced the code of conduct for Senate elections.

According to ECP, the parliamentarians will not be allowed to cast their votes without the Secretariat Card.

The Commission has not allowed the provincial assemblies and National Assembly members to being their cellphones.

The parliamentarians have been prohibited to take their ballot papers outside the polling station.

“The secrecy of votes will be ensured,” The Election Commission stated.

Action will be taken against those who violate the code of conduct.

One hundred and thirty five candidates will contest for 52 Senate seats.

Four lawmakers from FATA, 11 members each from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, 12 members each from Punjab and Sindh and two members from the federal capital will be elected senators.

Polling will be start from 9 am and will continue till 4 pm in the afternoon. – SAMAA

Story first published: 2nd March 2018