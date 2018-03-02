ECP bans mobile phones in Senate elections

March 2, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Pakistan
Be the first to comment!

ISLAMABAD: Parliamentarians will not be allowed to being their mobile phones during the Senate elections on Saturday .

ECP announced the code of conduct for Senate elections.

According to ECP, the parliamentarians will not be allowed to cast their votes without the Secretariat Card.

The Commission has not allowed the provincial assemblies and National Assembly members to being their cellphones.

The parliamentarians have been prohibited to take their ballot papers outside the polling station.

“The secrecy of votes will be ensured,” The Election Commission stated.

Action will be taken against those who violate the code of conduct.

One hundred and thirty five candidates will contest for 52 Senate seats.

Four lawmakers from FATA, 11 members each from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, 12 members each from Punjab and Sindh and two members from the federal capital will be elected senators.

Polling will be start from 9 am and will continue till 4 pm in the afternoon. – SAMAA


Email This Post

Story first published: 2nd March 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

COAS in Balochistan on two-day visit

March 4, 2018 5:15 pm

PPP hoping to install its chairman in Senate

March 4, 2018 4:08 pm

FC Balochistan seize weapons, explosives in operations

March 4, 2018 2:45 pm

Balochistan to get maximum benefits from Gwadar Port, says President

March 4, 2018 1:55 pm

MQM MPAs voted for PPP candidates in Senate elections. Here’s why

March 4, 2018 1:37 pm

Imran Khan consoles supporters following Senate elections results

March 4, 2018 11:42 am

 

Full Programs

Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 05 Mar 2018
Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 05 Mar 2018
Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 05 Mar 2018

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 05 Mar 2018

News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 04 March 2018

News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 04 March 2018

Court Number 5 | SAMAA TV | 04 March 2018

Court Number 5 | SAMAA TV | 04 March 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Blogs

 

By: Zara Maqbool

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Gulrukh Tausif

 

Most Read

 

Most Popular

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.