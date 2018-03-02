ECP allows media coverage for Senate elections

March 2, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Pakistan
ISLAMABAD: The Election CommissionÂ allowed media to cover the Senate elections on Saturday, Samaa reported.

A press release by ECP stated that it has directed the authorities to allow journalists to enter Parliament to cover the Senate polls.

The notification instructed reporters to cover the elections from the press gallery.

One hundred and thirty five candidates will contest for 52 Senate seats.

Four lawmakers from FATA,Â 11 members each from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan,Â 12 Senators each from Punjab and Sindh and two members from the federal capital will be elected.

Polling will be start from 9 am and will continue till 4 pm.

The Election Commission has taken several decisions to ensure vote privacy during the elections.

Returning officers will ensure that no voter reveals their choice and be allowed to take issued ballot paper outside the polling station.

In case of non-compliance, the ballot paper will get cancelled.

All returning officers will have full magistrate powers and can suspend the electoral process by bringing such elements to ECP’s notice.

Rangers or FC personnel will be deputed outside the polling stations.


