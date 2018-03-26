Dr Farooq Sattar slams ECP’s ruling on intra-party elections

“It’s an illegal and unconstitutional decision,” said Farooq while responding to ECP’s decision to oust him as MQM-P’s head over recent intra-party elections which saw Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui elected as the party’s new convener.“This decision is unjust as the Election Commission doesn’t have the mandate to rule on intra-party affairs,” he stated“It’s a managed decision which is aimed at implementing a plan to end MQM’s politics. It’s a plan to give some seats of Karachi to PSP and Bahadurabad faction,” he stated.He said that he was punished for following the constitution. “I was punished for saving the MQM on August 23. I was punished for defying pressure to make an alliance with the PSP,” he said.Dr Sattar said that MQM-Bahadurabad faction had voted for Sadiq Sanjrani in the Senate’s elections, adding ECP’s decision was their reward.

Story first published: 26th March 2018