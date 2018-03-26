Dr Farooq Sattar slams ECP’s ruling on intra-party elections

March 26, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
Share on Facebook




ISLAMABAD: Ousted MQM-P leader Dr Farooq Sattar said that his removal would be remembered as a black decision.  

“It’s an illegal and unconstitutional decision,” said Farooq while responding to ECP’s decision to oust him as MQM-P’s head over recent intra-party elections which saw Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui elected as the party’s new convener.

“This decision is unjust as the Election Commission doesn’t have the mandate to rule on intra-party affairs,” he stated

“It’s a managed decision which is aimed at implementing a plan to end MQM’s politics. It’s a plan to give some seats of Karachi to PSP and Bahadurabad faction,” he stated.

He said that he was punished for following the constitution. “I was punished for saving the MQM on August 23. I was punished for defying pressure to make an alliance with the PSP,” he said.

Dr Sattar said that MQM-Bahadurabad faction had voted for Sadiq Sanjrani in the Senate’s elections, adding ECP’s decision was their reward.
Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 26th March 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

Kamran Akmal hits out at critics for ‘negative mentality’

March 26, 2018 5:17 pm

Tickets go on sale for West Indies series today

March 26, 2018 4:17 pm

Islamabad United’s Asif Ali, Hussain Talat selected for WI series

March 26, 2018 4:03 pm

Fixed Price

March 26, 2018 1:54 pm

Dr Farooq Sattar no more party convener, rules ECP

March 26, 2018 11:17 am

#PSLFinalInKarachi trends worldwide

March 25, 2018 10:55 pm

 

Full Programs

Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 26 March 2018
Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 26 March 2018
Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 26 March 2018

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 26 March 2018

Sports Action | Samaa TV | 25 March 2018

Sports Action | Samaa TV | 25 March 2018

Agenda 360 | SAMAA TV | 24 March 2018

Agenda 360 | SAMAA TV | 24 March 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

By: Raza Haidery

By: Zara Maqbool

By: Gulrukh Tausif

 

Most Read

 

Most Popular

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.