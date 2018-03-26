Dr Farooq Sattar no more party convener, rules ECP

The ECP also nullified the intra-party elections of the PIB group in its short order.MQM-Pakistan had split into two groups, PIB and Bahadurabad. The nomination of Kamran Tessori for the Senate election was the bone of contention. The PIB faction was led by Dr Farooq Sattar while Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui was heading the Bahadurabad faction.“The verdict is injustice with us,” said Ali Raza Abidi, who is an MNA siding with the Dr Farooq Sattar-led group. According to him, it is not the ECP’s jurisdiction to act like a trial court. “It is a repository of information, not a trail court,” he said. “Farooq Sattar should challenge the verdict. We will meet him shortly.”The Bahadurabad faction had petitioned the ECP to disqualify Dr Farooq Sattar as party head.

Story first published: 26th March 2018