Dr Aamir Liaquat to join PTI: Imran Ismail

March 17, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
Share on Facebook

KARACHI: PTI leader Imran Ismail on Saturday claimed that famous television personality Dr. Aamir Liaquat Hussain has decided to join Imran Khan-led party.

Talking to Samaa, Imran Ismail said the TV anchor will announce to join PTI in a press conference with party chairman Imran Khan on Monday.

“People of Karachi like Dr Aamir Liaquat,” said Imran Ismail, adding that there is a consensus within the party over TV anchor’s inclusion in PTI.

It may be noted here that many PTI leaders had objected to Dr Aamir’s arrival in the party when the last time he decided to join the party a few months ago.


Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 17th March 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

Imran, Zardari have joined forces against us: Shehbaz

March 17, 2018 4:49 pm

Musharraf should appear in court as he is healthy: Iqbal

March 17, 2018 2:36 pm

Ayesha Gulalai attacked with eggs, tomatoes

March 17, 2018 12:00 pm

Senator Krishna Kumari to raise KU harassment issue in Senate

March 16, 2018 10:18 pm

Arrangements in full swing for PSL final in Karachi

March 16, 2018 8:14 pm

PML-N has right to freedom of speech: Daniyal Aziz

March 16, 2018 8:10 pm

 

Full Programs

Muttasreen | SAMAA TV | 17 March 2018
Muttasreen | SAMAA TV | 17 March 2018
Best Of Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 17 March 2018

Best Of Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 17 March 2018

Best of Naya Din |‬ SAMAA TV 17 March 2018

Best of Naya Din |‬ SAMAA TV 17 March 2018

News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 16 March 2018

News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 16 March 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Samaa Web Desk

 

Most Read

 

Most Popular

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.