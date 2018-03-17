Dr Aamir Liaquat to join PTI: Imran Ismail

KARACHI: PTI leader Imran Ismail on Saturday claimed that famous television personality Dr. Aamir Liaquat Hussain has decided to join Imran Khan-led party.

Talking to Samaa, Imran Ismail said the TV anchor will announce to join PTI in a press conference with party chairman Imran Khan on Monday.

“People of Karachi like Dr Aamir Liaquat,” said Imran Ismail, adding that there is a consensus within the party over TV anchor’s inclusion in PTI.

It may be noted here that many PTI leaders had objected to Dr Aamir’s arrival in the party when the last time he decided to join the party a few months ago.

Story first published: 17th March 2018