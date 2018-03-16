Doors are open for talks with PTI: Sherry Rehman

ISLAMABAD: PPP leader Senator Sherry Rehman claims to have acquired the required number of votes to get her party’s Opposition Leader elected in the Senate.

Talking to media, Sherry Rehman said 33 senators have announced to support her in the election of Senate Opposition Leader.

“Unlike PML-N, the PPP never closes its door on negotiations,” she said, adding doors are still open for the talks with Imran Khan’s PTI.

If elected, Senator Sherry Rehman would be the first woman leader of the opposition in the Senate.

The PTI and PPP had both supported Chief Minister Balochistan Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo’s panel in the Senate chairman and deputy chairman elections, keeping the ruling party away from the top Senate seats.

The PTI has nominated its own candidate Senator Azam Swati for the slot of opposition leader.

Story first published: 16th March 2018