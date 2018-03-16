Doors are open for talks with PTI: Sherry Rehman

March 16, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
Share on Facebook

ISLAMABAD: PPP leader Senator Sherry Rehman claims to have acquired the required number of votes to get her party’s Opposition Leader elected in the Senate.

Talking to media, Sherry Rehman said 33 senators have announced to support her in the election of Senate Opposition Leader.

“Unlike PML-N, the PPP never closes its door on negotiations,” she said, adding doors are still open for the talks with Imran Khan’s PTI.

If elected, Senator Sherry Rehman would be the first woman leader of the opposition in the Senate.

The PTI and PPP had both supported Chief Minister Balochistan Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo’s panel in the Senate chairman and deputy chairman elections, keeping the ruling party away from the top Senate seats.

The PTI has nominated its own candidate Senator Azam Swati for the slot of opposition leader.


Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 16th March 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

PA slams harassment of Pakistan diplomats in India

March 16, 2018 7:05 pm

Indian singer Daler Mehndi convicted in human trafficking case

March 16, 2018 6:29 pm

SAMAA cartoon

March 16, 2018 5:37 pm

Ahsan Iqbal announces Rs 1 billion fund for young entrepreneurs

March 16, 2018 4:17 pm

Karachi’s mountainous speed-breakers are damaging vehicles

March 16, 2018 3:52 pm

Sherry Rehman submits nomination for Senate opposition leader

March 15, 2018 11:07 pm

 

Full Programs

Crime Scene | Samaa TV | 16 March 2018
Crime Scene | Samaa TV | 16 March 2018
Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 16 March 2018

Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 16 March 2018

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 16 March 2018

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 16 March 2018

Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 15 March 2018

Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 15 March 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Zara Maqbool

 

Most Read

 

Most Popular

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.