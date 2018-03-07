‘Dirty’ Karachi cops arresting garbage collectors

March 7, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Pakistan, Weird
Be the first to comment!






The police in Karachi have been arresting municipal staff instead of people who litter.

Sindh had banned people from dumping household, industrial, commercial and hospital waste in open spaces. It gave SHOs the power to arrest anyone caught doing this.

Except the police are not actually cracking down on the violators—and are instead going after garbage collection staff. They started to protest.





“The police are demanding bribes from us,” said Zulfiqar Shah of Municipal Workers Trade Unions Alliance. He was interviewed on Samaa’s Naya Din programme Wednesday.

One staffer said police were stopping sanitation workers on their way to the garbage transfer stations. “Police arrested four workers, including two of the Chinese company, for collecting garbage,” said Malik Nawaz.

The Sindh Solid Waste Management Board’s Nadir Khan denied this was happening.

The Sindh government gave the job of Karachi’s garbage collection to a Chinese company last year.

Writing by Minerwa Tahir; Editing by Mahim Maher
Email This Post

Story first published: 7th March 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

CCTV footage unmasks gang involved in motorcycle theft

March 7, 2018 5:53 pm

Municipal staff protest against Karachi police

March 7, 2018 3:54 pm

Karachi delimitation raises many eyebrows

March 7, 2018 12:19 am

I didn’t do anything ‘unique’: Adnan Pasha defends actions

March 6, 2018 10:17 pm

Watch: Development work causing problems for Karachiites

March 6, 2018 4:00 pm

Here’s how men can participate in Karachi’s first Aurat March

March 6, 2018 3:43 pm

 

Full Programs

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 07 March 2018
Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 07 March 2018
Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 07 Mar 2018

Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 07 Mar 2018

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 07 Mar 2018

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 07 Mar 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 06 March 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 06 March 2018

More Programs
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.