Did not refer to PM as complainant: CJP

March 29, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
ISLAMABAD: Chief Jusice Mian Saqib Nisar said that he did not refer to the prime minister as ‘complainant’.

“The chief justice did not use the word ‘complainant’ for the prime minister hence it is wrong to associate it with him,” said his spokesperson.

Justice Saqib Nisar’s spokesperson said that it was wrongly reported that he had used such a word for the prime minister.

“The chief justice has regard for the prime minister,” said his spokesperson.

Read: CJP dismisses speculations over Tuesday’s meeting with PM Abbasi

Prime Minister Abbasi and the chief justice met on Tuesday at the apex court. The meeting lasted for two hours during which judicial reforms and FBR cases came under discussion.

A statement issued by the Supreme Court said that the meeting took place in a cordial atmosphere.


Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 29th March 2018

 

Tags:


 

