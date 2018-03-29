Did not refer to PM as complainant: CJP

ISLAMABAD: Chief Jusice Mian Saqib Nisar said that he did not refer to the prime minister as ‘complainant’.

“The chief justice did not use the word ‘complainant’ for the prime minister hence it is wrong to associate it with him,” said his spokesperson.

Justice Saqib Nisar’s spokesperson said that it was wrongly reported that he had used such a word for the prime minister.

“The chief justice has regard for the prime minister,” said his spokesperson.

Prime Minister Abbasi and the chief justice met on Tuesday at the apex court. The meeting lasted for two hours during which judicial reforms and FBR cases came under discussion.

A statement issued by the Supreme Court said that the meeting took place in a cordial atmosphere.

