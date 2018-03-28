Dialogue between heads of institutions in larger national interest: Saad

March 28, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
Share on Facebook

LAHORE: Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique said on Wednesday that meeting between Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Chief Justice Saqib Nisar was held in the larger interest of the country.

Addressing a press conference at Pakistan Railways Headquarters, he said that some elements were portraying the meeting in negative manners, adding that dialogue between heads of institutions expressed the rule of law and the constitution.

He said that judiciary gets strength from democratic system and an independent and impartial judiciary could take the country forward.

“Nobody is demanding any concession and no one is giving any”, he said and added that dialogues were important for running state affairs.Â He said that enemy was laughing at the situation of the country, adding that confrontation among institutions would not strengthen the country.

Saad remarked that only two months left in the completion of current tenure of the government and the political temperature was rising.

Commenting on a section of media, he said that media trial was being launched against him and his family.

“My family is being targeted which has been serving the nation since the day one and it had never taken any plot, quota, loan or other benefit,” he added.

The minister said that he had submitted details of his property to the supreme court and National Accountability Bureau with affidavit.

He said that if NAB asked more questions, he would answer these questions.Â “We have nothing to hide, everything is clear and transparent,” he added.

He said that his stance on NAB was open, adding that it was a black law which was always used to snub political opponents. “Whenever slogan of accountability raised, its targets were some other things,” he said.

Saad stated that he had already said that both large political parties were equally responsible for the NAB law and these parties had failed in eliminating this black law. – APP


Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 28th March 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

This is what PM Abbasi said about CJ in past

March 28, 2018 10:59 am

Khawaja Saad welcomes PM-CJ meeting

March 28, 2018 9:47 am

Judiciary to continue working without any fear or pressure: CJ

March 27, 2018 11:33 pm

PM Abbasi meets CJP at Supreme Court

March 27, 2018 9:24 pm

Armed forces fully capable to beat all threats: PM Abbasi

March 27, 2018 12:01 pm

Govt spreading happiness under vision of Nawaz Sharif: PM

March 25, 2018 5:27 pm

 

Full Programs

Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 28 March 2018
Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 28 March 2018
Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 28 March 2018

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 28 March 2018

Khara Sach |â€¬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |â€¬ 27 March 2018

Khara Sach |â€¬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |â€¬ 27 March 2018

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 27 March 2018

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 27 March 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

By: Roohan Ahmed

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Samaa Web Desk

 

Most Read

 

Most Popular

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.