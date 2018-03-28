DG ISPR Maj-Gen Asif Ghafoor responds to ‘Bajwa doctrine’ question

The military spokesman refused to comment on Ali Jahangir Siddiqui’s nomination as Pakistan’s next ambassador to US and said only ministers and government official can respond to such questions.

Responding to a question regarding a high-profile meeting between PM Abbasi and Chief Justice Saqib Nisar, the DG ISPR said the army has nothing to do with any NRO.

"The Bajwa doctrine should be seen with a security lens, adding that the judiciary and 18th amendment have no place in the doctrine," said Bajwa while addressing a press conference at the general headquarters. "It is General Bajwa’s desire to make Pakistan a peaceful country and this is Bajwa doctrine." ​He said there was need to improve coordination among the state organs.“We have realized that our coordination with state institution should be better,” said DG ISPR Asif Ghafoor while outlining the army's one-year performance and security challenges.He said that the people of Karachi, Rangers, police, and LEWs deserve praise for the peaceful final of Pakistan Super League held on Sunday."I have advised PCB Chairman Najam Sethi to organize the matches of the next edition in other cities," he said.He said that the year began with US President Donald Trump’s tweet which had affected the region.“The US is a super power which is a reality. They have a role in geo-politics. If Pakistan had not played a positive role, the US would not have been a sole super power,” he said.The DG ISPR said India should be also thankful to Pakistan for our cooperation in defeating Al Qaeda and othter terror outfits. "If Pakistan had not dismantled Al Qaeda, this threat would have have reached India," he said.He said that India’s support for instability in Pakistan was not interest of India or the region. “We have tried our best to pave way for restoring peace in our region,” he said."It is our desire to make China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) a success for the benefits of Pakistan, China and other regional countries," he said."Our second challenge is to discourage elements which are undermine our efforts for the regional peace. The third challenge is to revive the state of econom . The interface of peace and economy should be better.""The 2018 has been no different from 2017 as for as ceasefire violations are concerned. Over 940 violations have taken place at the Line of Control in one year," he said, adding India need to understand that such provocations will disturb security environment in the whole region."Nothing in lacking in response to threats from India," he pledged.He said Pakistan-India border cooperation has improved ever since Army chief’s visit to Tehran.The army chief made a visit to Saudi Arabia and held talks with the Kingdom's leadership."Our forces had been deployed in Saudi Arabia for training purpose. Saudis have some internal challenges and that is why they they asked for more troops deployment under the 1992 bilateral security agreement. We have similar agreements with all other Gulf countries. Iran’s pilots have been training in Pakistan under the same agreement."“Security operations have led to stability in Balochistan and FATA. Our focus is on Balochistan now. We are beefing up security presence in areas which are prone to violence.”Under a revised mechanism, the civilian government is moving forward with socio-economic development of Balochistan through investment on water, power and security projects.In Turbat, 10, 00 people recently attended a musical concert under the open sky and it shows security is improving in the province.“The crime rate has dropped in Karachi significantly since the 2013 operations. The Karachi of 2018 is different from 2013. It was ranked six among the world’s most dangerous cities of the world according to December 2013 survey. It has come down to 56.“There is no no-go area in Karachi where citizens cannot go. There has been no shutter down strikes in the city. Not a single incident of violence was record n more than 380 political activities in Karachi in a year.”He, however, admitted that there was much to be done in Karachi to consolidate gains.

Story first published: 28th March 2018