Details of Malala’s Pakistan visit not being disclosed owing to security reasons: FO



Pakistan welcomes Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai on her arrival back in the country after a gap of six years, said Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr Muhammad Faisal Thursday.

Malala Yousafzai has returned to Pakistan for the first time after being shot by Taliban militants on October 9, 2012.

“Pakistan welcomes “Gul Makai”to her home,” said FO spokesperson referring to her pen name in a tweet earlier today.

“The nation is proud of her.”

“She will be meeting several people here but her itinerary is not being disclosed due to security reasons,” foreign office spokesman Muhammad Faisal told AFP.

“We welcome Malala…. She is back home. It is a positive development,” he said, calling her “one of our young and brilliant daughters” and adding that Pakistanis should respect her.

Malala became a global symbol for human rights after a gunman boarded her school bus in Swat on October 9, 2012, asked “Who is Malala?” and shot her.

She was treated for her injuries in the British city of Birmingham, where she also completed her schooling.

The youngest ever winner of the Nobel Peace Prize in 2014, she has continued to be a vocal advocate for girls’ education while pursuing her studies at Oxford University.

Malala began her campaign aged just 11, when she started writing a blog — under a pseudonym — for the BBC’s Urdu service in 2009 about life under the Taliban in Swat, where they were banning girls’ education.

In 2007 the militants had taken over the area, which Malala affectionately called “My Swat”.

Opponents were murdered, people were publicly flogged, women were banned from going to market, and girls were stopped from going to school.

But it was only after the shooting, and a subsequent near-miraculous recovery, that she became a truly global figure.

She opened a Twitter account on her last day of school in July 2017 and now has more than a million followers.

“I know that millions of girls around the world are out of school and may never get the opportunity to complete their education,” Malala wrote at the time.

