Dastgir praises army’s sacrifices in terror war, admits tension on some issues

KARACHI: Defence Minister Khurram Dastgir on Saturday admitted that there was tension between the civilian government and the security institution on some issues.

Speaking in Samaa’s talk show ‘Agenda 360’, the defence minister said Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi regularly convenes meetings of National Security Council to fill the communication gap.

Dastgir praised the Pakistan army, saying security forces have rendered huge sacrifices in the war against terrorism.

“What happened in Balochistan Assembly in January was a trailer before the Senate elections,” Dastgir said, referring to ouster of the Sanaullah Zehri government.

He said timely senate election was a victory of the government.

Speaking on the show, PPP leader Qamar Zaman Kaira said no alliance was formed with the PTI and the two parties accepted the ‘formula’ to get a senator from Balochistan elected as chairman of the upper-house.

Azam Swati, the PTI nominee for the slot of Opposition Leader in the Senate, took a dig at PML-N’s narrative and said Nawaz Sharif talks about bringing about a revolution in Pakistan. “Will he bring about the revolution against his own corruption?” the senator questioned.

Story first published: 17th March 2018